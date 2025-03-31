Mad Square, Summer 2025 Winner: A Box Office Sensation Winning Hearts

MAD SQUARE is taking the box office by storm, surpassing expectations with both critical acclaim and stellar commercial success. The film’s exceptional performance has been further boosted by the long weekend, turning it into one of the biggest summer hits. With unstoppable momentum, MAD SQUARE continues its triumphant run.

As part of the grand celebrations, director Kalyan Shankar shared his excitement with the media:

“I’ve visited several theatres, and it’s incredible to see audiences enjoying the film. While MAD initially connected strongly with youth, I’m thrilled that MAD SQUARE is resonating beyond that—families are now flocking to theatres as well. The overwhelming love from the audience is beyond anything I anticipated.”

The MAD Gang—Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shoban, Ram Nithin, and Vishnu—has become an audience favorite, receiving immense appreciation for their performances.

On the technical front, Bheems Ceciroleo’s music is earning widespread praise, while Thaman’s powerful background score has heightened the film’s impact. Shamdat’s stunning visuals and Navin Nooli’s precise editing have further enhanced the cinematic experience.

Director Kalyan Shankar also teased an exciting upcoming project:

“You can expect a film with Ravi Teja garu soon in my future lineup.”

Expressing his joy, he added:

“It’s truly rewarding to receive calls and appreciation from some of the biggest names in the industry.”

Producer Harika has once again struck gold, with the film being backed by Naga Vamsi under the prestigious banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios.

With no signs of slowing down, MAD SQUARE is on course to become one of the defining hits