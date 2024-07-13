High Drama at Midnight: Raj Tarun's Ex Lover Lavanya Threatens To Commit Suicide

Raj Tarun's estranged girlfriend, Lavanya, caused alarm last night by threatening to take her own life. She sent out a message to her lawyer, Dileep Sunkara, saying that she would be dying by suicide.

The lawyer was quick to alert the police. The Narsingi police reached Lavanya's place and offered her counselling, averting a potential tragedy.

As per the lawyer, Lavanya's message showed signs of depression. "Raj Tarun doesn't mind it if I kill myself. He is a changed man now. Even his parents don't want me. Those I thought were mine have abandoned me. Malvi Malhotra would be responsible for my suicide," Lavanya wrote in the message sent to the lawyer.