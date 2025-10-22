Kantara Chapter 1 English Release On October 31, Creates History

Rishab Shetty’s mythological action epic Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its remarkable journey at the global box office. With the film set for entering its fourth week and still drawing strong crowds, the makers have now taken a bold new step to expand its reach internationally.

In a groundbreaking move, Kantara: Chapter 1 will become the first Indian film to have an English language release. Slated to hit screens on October 31, the English version marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema, which traditionally exports films in native regional languages to overseas markets.

The film’s runtime has been strategically trimmed to 2:14:45 hours for English version, offering a sharper, more fast-paced experience without compromising its core narrative. This move is aimed at increasing accessibility and enhancing engagement for viewers unfamiliar with Indian storytelling styles.

Produced by Hombale Films, the movie directed by Rishab Shetty himself has already broken several box office records. It has grossed 800 Cr worldwide, whereas the movie collected 100 Cr+ gross in Telugu states alone.

This English release is expected to give the film yet another boost at the global box office, solidifying its place among Indian cinema’s most successful ventures.