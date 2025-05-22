KanKhajura Trailer Out: When and Where to Watch Series!

After delivering super hit shows like "Black White & Grey: Love Kills" and "The Waking of the Nation" in 2025, India’s premier OTT platform, Sony LIV, is back with its new psychological thriller series, "KanKhajura". Starring extremely talented Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, and Sarah Jane Dias in the lead roles, this highly antiKankhajura Trailer Link:

The intriguing trailer of KanKhajura is out now, giving us a glimpse into a world where guilt clings, secrets simmer, and the past seeks revenge. It follows the tale of two brothers, Max (Mohit Raina) and Ashu(Roshan Mathew), who are forced to confront their darkest past, with the line between memory and reality blurring. KanKhajura is the official Indian adaptation of the highly acclaimed Israeli series Magpie. It retains the essence of the original while giving it an Indian flavour, rich in raw and emotional intensity.

Speaking about her character Nisha in the series, actress Sarah Jane Dias said, “There’s something deeply unsettling about KanKhajura—not just the story, but what it forces you to confront: guilt, family, and memory. Nisha is a character who’s trying to hold it all together while everything inside her is falling apart. It wasn’t easy to play a character that is so nuanced and layered, but it was empowering."

KanKhajura features a talented and powerful supporting cast, including Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni. The series is directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai. Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden have created this show, which has been reimagined under license from yes Studios. The project is backed by Donna and Shula Productions.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss KanKhajura, streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from May 30.