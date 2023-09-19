Jitender Reddy's First Look Poster To Be Out On This Date

Director Virinchi Varma is known for Uyyala Jampala and Majnu. The makers recently unleashed a poster that piqued the interest of the audience. Now, they are gearing up to launch the first look poster on the 21st of this month (September).

The poster will give an idea of the premise of the film. Besides, we will get to know more on the casting front. The film has so much buzz going for it in some circles.

The cinematography is handled by V.S. Gnanasekhar, while renowned Malayalam music director Gopi Sundar is composing the music. Nagendra Kumar serves as the art director, and Raveendar Reddy is producing this high-anticipated project.

Also Read: Parineeti's Mumbai house lights up ahead of her wedding with Raghav Chadha