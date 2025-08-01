Jio Data Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions: Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More

With smartphones and internet connectivity becoming essential to our daily lives, choosing the right data plan is more important than ever. From shopping to banking and entertainment, mobile apps have transformed the way we live. Among India’s top telecom providers, Jio stands out for its high-speed internet and value-packed plans.

To enhance user experience, Jio is now offering free OTT subscriptions along with its data plans, giving subscribers unlimited entertainment across popular streaming platforms. These include JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, and more. What’s more, these plans start as low as ₹100.

Here’s a look at some of Jio’s most popular data plans with free OTT subscriptions:

₹100 Plan With Free OTT Access

Jio’s most affordable plan offers 5GB of data valid for 90 days and is compatible with 5G services. The plan also comes with a free JioCinema subscription, making it perfect for light data users who still want entertainment benefits.

₹445 Plan With Maximum OTT Benefits

This plan offers the highest number of OTT subscriptions. At ₹445, users get 2GB of data per day for 28 days, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day.

OTT platforms included:

Sony Liv

Zee5

Lionsgate Play

Discovery+

FanCode

Sun NXT

Planet Marathi

Kanchha Lannka

HoiChoi

Chaupal

Additionally, subscribers get complimentary access to JioTV and JioCloud.

₹1,029 Plan With Free Amazon Prime Video

This plan comes with 2GB of data per day for 84 days, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. Users also receive a free Amazon Prime Video subscription, along with complimentary access to JioTV and JioCloud.

₹1,049 Plan With Two Free OTT Subscriptions

Similar to the above plan, the ₹1,049 recharge offers 2GB/day for 84 days, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. However, this plan includes two OTT subscriptions—Sony Liv and Zee5—at no extra cost.

₹1,299 Plan With Free Netflix Subscription

For Netflix lovers, the ₹1,299 plan is the perfect pick. It offers 2GB of data per day for 84 days, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. Subscribers also get complimentary JioTV and JioCloud services.

With these plans, Jio is ensuring customers get the best of connectivity and entertainment in one package. Whether you want Netflix, Prime Video, or multiple regional OTT platforms, there’s a plan to suit every budget and preference.