Jawed Habib Absconding? Celebrity Hairstylist Faces Legal Heat in Multi-Crore Fraud Case

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib has found himself at the center of a widening investigation into a cryptocurrency fraud case that has shocked both the beauty and financial circles. Habib and several members of his family have been named in multiple police complaints linked to a company called Follicle Global Company, also known as FLC.

According to police reports from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, the controversy began after an investor event in 2023, where Habib and his son were seen promoting FLC. The company allegedly promised high returns on cryptocurrency investments, which later turned out to be false. When the promised payouts failed to arrive, investors realized that the company’s operations had quietly shut down. Complaints soon began pouring in from people across the state who claimed to have lost substantial sums of money.

What started as a few isolated complaints has now expanded into a full-blown criminal investigation. Police officials have confirmed that over 20 separate FIRs have been filed so far, with hundreds of victims coming forward. Estimates suggest the total amount involved could run into several crores. Investigators believe funds may have been diverted through multiple channels, making the trail more complex to follow.

Sambhal police have registered cases under charges of cheating and criminal intimidation. A lookout notice has reportedly been issued to prevent the accused from leaving the country. Financial scrutiny of accounts linked to the firm and the individuals named in the FIRs is currently underway. Officials have also hinted that they may move toward attaching assets if victim funds cannot be recovered in the coming weeks.

The most debated aspect of the case remains Habib’s direct involvement. His legal representatives maintain that he had no professional or financial ties with Follicle Global Company. They claim he attended the 2023 event purely as a chief guest and had no role in its management or decision-making. The family has also reiterated that they are ready to cooperate fully with authorities.

Despite those clarifications, Habib’s name continues to appear in multiple FIRs as the investigation widens. Police have described some of the accused, including Habib and his son, as currently unreachable. Officers have indicated that if they fail to appear before investigators, formal arrest warrants may follow.

For now, the probe is ongoing, and officials are tracking money trails while gathering more witness statements. The case remains one of the most high-profile financial investigations in recent months, blending celebrity, crypto, and controversy in equal measure.