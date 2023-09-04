Jawan First Review Out

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been trending on social media ever since the trailer dropped on the Internet last week. Jawan's trailer has so far amassed millions of views. Jawan will be gracing the silver screen on September 7, 2023.

Tickets are selling like hotcakes in Mumbai, Delhi and other metropolitan cities. Trade pundits predict that Jawan will surpass the collections of SRK's Pathaan on the opening weekend.

Are you a Shah Rukh Khan fan waiting for the film's review?

Here you go. Film Critic Umair Sandhu shared his review on social media. Take a look at the tweets:

First Review #Jawan is a perfect vehicle that does justice to the talent of #ShahRukhKhan.He seems to have found a story & character that work in perfect sync and tandem with manic energy.#SRK steers this physically challenging lead role with high-spirited self-belief. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 3, 2023

#DeepikaPadukone Cameo is FANTASTIC in #Jawan. Her part will be LOVED by Fans ! She is looking Stunning in movie ! CLAP WORTHY Special appearance! Maza a gaya ❤️❤️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BGHtMfUpBr — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 4, 2023

#Jawan has the trademark #Atlee & #ShahRukhKhan stamp all over. You seek entertainment, entertainment and entertainment in a film like #Jawan and the movie lives up to the hype and hoopla surrounding it. The tremendous craze surrounding the film. Sure Shot MEGA HIT ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SBl70SWg2s — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 4, 2023

BGM of #Jawan will give you goosebumps thoroughly! Thrilling & Crazy BGM !!! Maza a gaya ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 3, 2023

First Review #Jawan is a solid entertainer, no two opinions on that. It's not merely a great looking film, but also has soul, which is so essential to strike a chord with the avid moviegoer. As for the business prospects,it is sure to shatter all previous records. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 3, 2023

Jawan is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead alongside SRK, it marks her debut in Hindi. Vijay Sethupathi will also appear in a key role.