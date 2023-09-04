Jawan First Review Out

Sep 04, 2023, 14:42 IST
Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been trending on social media ever since the trailer dropped on the Internet last week. Jawan's trailer has so far amassed millions of views. Jawan will be gracing the silver screen on September 7, 2023.

Tickets are selling like hotcakes in Mumbai, Delhi and other metropolitan cities. Trade pundits predict that Jawan will surpass the collections of SRK's Pathaan on the opening weekend.

Are you a Shah Rukh Khan fan waiting for the film's review?

Here you go. Film Critic Umair Sandhu shared his review on social media. Take a look at the tweets:

Jawan is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead alongside SRK, it marks her debut in Hindi. Vijay Sethupathi will also appear in a key role.


