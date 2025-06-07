Housefull 5 Review: A Loud, Crude Attempt at Comedy

The Housefull series has always been about over-the-top comedy, and despite mixed reviews, all four previous films were box office hits. Now comes the fifth installment, Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay Kumar returns alongside franchise regulars like Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, with a few new faces joining in. But does this new film manage to recreate the franchise's past success? Let’s break it down.

Story:

The plot revolves around Ranjeet Dobriyal (played by Ranjeet), a billionaire who mysteriously dies during his birthday celebrations on a luxury cruise. According to his will, the company is to be handed over to his son Jolly—but no one knows who Jolly is. At the scheduled time, three different men (Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan) all claim to be Jolly. So, who is the real heir? Who killed Ranjeet? That’s what the rest of the film tries to unravel.

Performances:

Among the chaos, only one thing somewhat works—Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan’s comic timing. Akshay, in particular, shines in his usual comic avatar. Their banter and delivery offer a few laughs, but that’s where the positives end.

The rest of the cast, including over ten supporting actors and five actresses, contribute little. The women, unfortunately, are given barely anything to do apart from appearing in glam shots and skin-show sequences passed off as humour.

Technical Aspects:

Technically, there’s not much to appreciate. The visuals, editing, and music are strictly average. None of the songs stand out, and the background score adds little energy. The writing and direction, which we’ll get into below, are the weakest links.

What Works:

Comic timing of the three lead actors.

What Doesn’t:

Everything else.

Analysis:

If you’ve seen any Housefull film before, you know not to expect logic. This one follows the same formula—loud, exaggerated, and often senseless comedy. But Housefull 5 takes it a step too far. Within minutes, it becomes clear that the makers have gone completely overboard, trying too hard to make the audience laugh.

The humour heavily relies on crude jokes and double meanings, often involving private parts. There are scenes using cleavage, crotch shots, and even pubic hair as punchlines—things that feel more outdated than funny. The film even includes a scene with actresses crawling through a tunnel, shot in a way that’s clearly meant to titillate rather than entertain.

Adding to the absurdity are fights with monkeys and a bird, a forced murder mystery, and two different versions of the film released in theatres—each with a different killer. Sadly, even this gimmick fails to hold interest, as both "twists" are too easy to predict.

Watching in a packed theatre, it was clear that some viewers did enjoy the lowbrow humour. So, if you’re someone who laughs at crude and chaotic jokes with no boundaries, this might appeal to you. But if you're looking for wit, smart writing, or even basic decency in comedy, you’re better off skipping this one.

Bottom Line:

Housefull 5 is loud, crude, and painfully outdated. Even for slapstick lovers, it tests your patience.