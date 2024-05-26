Hanuman Director Denies Rift with Ranveer

Prasanth Varma, the director of blockbuster Hanuman has dismissed rumours of a rift with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh over their upcoming project 'Rakshas.' Recent reports suggested creative differences led to Ranveer's exit from the film.

In a recent interview, Varma firmly denied any discord between him and Ranveer. He clarified that Ranveer did visit his office with his team for a look test for 'Rakshas.' However, Varma rejected allegations of prolonged shoot hours or creative clashes during this process.

"Ranveer Singh has his own style, but the way of working in the South is different. Everyone works as a team, and no one tries to impose authority on others," Varma told Amar Ujala newspaper.

The director also addressed speculation about inefficient shooting schedules, stating, "The talk of me taking three-four days to shoot for half an hour is unfounded. We completed his look test efficiently."

Last week, reports emerged claiming Ranveer had opted out of 'Rakshas' due to creative differences with Varma. Though Ranveer himself did not address these allegations, Varma's firm denial contradicts the reports.