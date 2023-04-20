Feel Good Love Entertainer Two Souls Releasing on April 21st

If there is something new or unique in the story, no one can stop the success of the movie. Many new directors have succeeded in making the story comprehensible to the audience without any big casting. Following the trend, young director Shravan is coming up with a feel-good love entertainer. His movie titled impressively Two Souls is getting ready for release.

Produced by Vijayalakshmi Veluri under the banner of Paramakrishna Pictures and Creations, the post-production works have been completed and it is now gearing up for release. The makers have announced that the film will release on April 21st. As part of promotions, the teaser and trailer of Two Souls were released and they got a huge response from the audience. It gave the impression that the audience are going to witness a different love story on the silver screen. They are making sure every promotional material will appeal to the audience.

Trinath Varma and Bhavna Sagi acted as the hero and heroine in this movie. Ravi Teja Mahadasyam, Moumika Reddy and others will be seen in important roles. The teaser and trailer leads to this movie story that, every person we stumble upon is not coincidental, and made it clear that the movie has other interesting elements that have never been seen before.

Going by the trailer, the journey between two souls is presented interestingly for the normal audience. The dialogues of this film, which was shot in many beautiful locations, are touching the hearts of youth. Pratik Abhyankar and Anand Nambiar composed the music for this film. Shashank Sriram worked as the cinematographer. The film unit is confident about the success of Two Souls.