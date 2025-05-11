Dude First Look: Pradeep Ranganathan Shirtless with Mamitha Baiju

Pradeep Ranganathan who is basking under the glory of consecutive hits is currently doing a Pan India venture, produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran and promises to be a fresh, youthful entertainer. Joining Pradeep is Premalu sensation Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, while veteran actor Sarath Kumar takes on a pivotal role in the story.

The excitement around Dude just hit the next level. Following the reveal of Pradeep Ranganathan’s intense first look, the makers have now introduced Mamitha Baiju as his ladylove. Known for her energetic role in Premalu, Mamitha complements Pradeep perfectly in the new poster. The two stars are seen unwinding together—Pradeep with a laid-back smile and Mamitha making a fashion statement in trendy wear and shades.

Mythri Movie Makers assembled an exciting lineup of rising talent for the film Dude. At the helm of the music department is composer Sai Abhyankkar, while the film’s visual flair is being shaped by the skilled cinematographer Niketh Bommi. The look and feel of the film will be brought to life by production designer Latha Naidu, with Barath Vikraman in charge of crafting its rhythm in the editing suite.

With production moving at a steady clip, the team is aiming to deliver a vibrant and engaging entertainer just in time for Diwali. Dude is slated for a wide Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.