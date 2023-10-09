Drohi Set to Premiere on National Cinema Day

Every year on October 13th, cinema enthusiasts across the nation celebrate National Cinema Day. On this special occasion, the price of a movie ticket will be a nominal Rs 99, making it accessible to all. Excitement is building as several highly anticipated films are scheduled for release on National Cinema Day.

Director Vijay Pendurty's much-anticipated film, Drohi, is set to make its grand premiere on this auspicious day, with tickets priced at Rs 112. The film's trailer was unveiled by the talented actor Thrigun, who expressed his excitement, stating that the trailer is truly intriguing. He wished the entire team the best of luck.

Drohi is led by the talented Sandeep Kumar, with Deepti Varma playing the female lead role. The director, Vijay Pendurty, along with Sandeep Kumar and Deepti Varma, are all brimming with confidence that Drohi Set will undoubtedly captivate and entertain the audience.