Coolie: Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth Face Off in an Intense 15-Minute Clash Scene

Aamir Khan is all set to be seen in a high-energy cameo in Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is set to release on August 14.

Aamir will appear in the final 15 minutes of the film, sharing intense action scenes and a dramatic face-off with Rajinikanth. This special appearance, which was shot over 10 days, is more than a brief cameo, sources say. The action sequence will include gripping dialogues and larger-than-life visuals.

In an interview, Aamir said he didn’t even need to hear the script before saying yes. “I’m a huge fan of Rajini sir. I adore and respect him. When Lokesh told me it was Rajini sir’s film and he wanted me in a cameo, I said ‘Done. I’ll do it, no matter what.’”

The climax of Coolie was filmed in Rajasthan. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed the film is a standalone story and not linked to his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Coolie also marks Lokesh’s first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

The film’s release on August 14 will see it clashing at the box office with War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par has done moderately well at the box office, earning ₹82.40 crore in India and ₹123 crore worldwide within six days. He will also reunite with director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the father of Indian cinema.