Brad Pitt’s F1, Jurassic World & Superman Rule Indian Box Office

Indian cinema is witnessing a dry spell at the box office, grappling with challenges such as a lack of fresh narratives, limited big-star releases, and the growing preference for OTT platforms. Meanwhile, Hollywood films are enjoying an exceptional run, drawing Indian audiences to theatres week after week.

Over the past three weeks, three major Hollywood releases have taken the Indian box office by storm, outperforming all domestic films released during the same period.

Brad Pitt’s F1 Races Ahead

Released on June 27, F1, a high-octane sports drama directed by Joseph Kosinski and headlined by Brad Pitt, received a phenomenal response from Indian audiences. The film has raked in over ₹67 crore domestically in just three weeks and continues to perform well in metropolitan centres. Globally, F1 has crossed the $400 million mark.

Dinosaurs Roar Again in Jurassic World: Rebirth

On July 4, Jurassic World: Rebirth hit the screens and proved once again that dinosaur-themed blockbusters never go out of style. Featuring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, the film collected approximately ₹73 crore at the Indian box office, reaffirming the franchise’s popularity.

Superman Returns with a Bang

James Gunn’s latest take on the iconic superhero, Superman, released on July 11 and had an impressive opening weekend in India. The film amassed ₹25.50 crore within just three days, continuing the winning streak for Hollywood releases in the country.

Together, these three films have garnered a cumulative ₹166 crore in India, underscoring the growing dominance of Hollywood at the box office. In contrast, recent Indian releases have failed to attract audiences, with none making a significant mark in theatres.

As moviegoers increasingly turn to big-budget international films for entertainment, the Indian film industry faces a pressing need to re-engage its audience with compelling storytelling and star power.