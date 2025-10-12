Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Six Wild Card Contestants Revealed

The Bigg Boss 9 Telugu house is gearing up for an exciting twist! As per insider buzz, six new contestants are all set to make wild card entries in Sunday’s episode. The shoot for their introduction has reportedly been completed, and a double elimination is also said to have taken place this week — shocking both contestants and viewers alike.

According to reports, Lux Papa Flora and commoner Sreeja were the latest to be eliminated in Week 5, paving the way for six new wild card contestants. Interestingly, three of them are familiar faces from Telugu television serials. Here’s a quick look at the new entrants expected to shake things up inside the house.

1. Ramya Moksha

Popular on social media for her family’s homemade pickles business, Ramya Moksha is known for her bold and outspoken personality. She often shares glimpses of her business and fitness routines online. With her strong attitude and physical strength, Ramya is expected to give tough competition once she enters the Bigg Boss house.

2. Srinivas Sai

Once recognized as a child artist from the film Golkonda School, Srinivas Sai later tried his luck as a lead actor in a few films. Although his acting career didn’t take off as expected, he’s now ready to restart his journey through Bigg Boss. Being young and charming, viewers can expect potential love tracks involving him in the house.

3. Nikhil Nair

Known for his roles in popular TV serials like Gruhalakshmi and Paluke Bangaramayena, Nikhil Nair also acted in a web series. With his tall frame and six-pack physique, he’s likely to perform well in physical tasks. His serial fan base could make him a strong contender if he plays smartly.

4. Gaurav Gupta

Currently seen in the TV show Geetha LLB, Gaurav maintains an impressive fitness routine and sports a six-pack look. His presence in the house may bring a mix of physical competitiveness and romantic storylines, adding both drama and charm to the season.

5. Ayesha Zeenath

Ayesha is considered one of the strongest wild card contestants. She rose to fame through Savitri Gari Abbai serial and appeared in the reality show Kirrak Boys Khiladi Girls (Season 2). She has also been a participant in Bigg Boss Tamil, where she made headlines for her fiery personality. With her blend of glamour and boldness, Ayesha is expected to bring high-voltage entertainment to the show.

6. Divvala Madhuri

Divvala Madhuri became popular on social media with her entertaining reels. Though she had earlier declined an offer to join the show, she has reportedly confirmed her participation this time. Fans are eager to see how her digital energy translates inside the Bigg Boss house.

With six new faces entering and two contestants leaving, the dynamics of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu are set for a massive shake-up. Viewers can expect fresh alliances, new rivalries, and plenty of drama in the coming weeks.