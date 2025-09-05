Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Agnipariksha Sparks Confusion Over Final Contestant Count

The curtain raiser series Agnipariksha was designed to add a fresh twist to Bigg Boss Telugu 9 by opening the doors for commoners. But as the pre show wrapped up, a cloud of confusion remains over how many contestants will actually move forward into the Bigg Boss house, five or six.

During Agnipariksha, judges Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi and Navdeep shortlisted 15 aspiring contestants after multiple rounds of challenges. From this group, six names including Divya Nikitha, Shreya, Prasanna Kumar, Demon Pavan, Anusha Ratnam and Swetha Reddy received unanimous approval from the panel. This led many fans to believe that six contestants had earned a direct ticket into the Bigg Boss house.

However, the twist came with the voting round. Viewers were asked to cast their ballots and decide the final lineup. As the results surfaced, only five contestants were confirmed as official entrants into the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. This has left followers puzzled about the fate of the sixth name, who had earlier appeared to be a lock in based on the judges’ green signals.

On social media, the chatter has only intensified. Some argue that the format always promised only five entries, with the judges’ shortlist simply narrowing the field. Others believe the sixth contestant may yet make a wildcard appearance once the season progresses. The lack of clear communication from the makers has only deepened the debate.

For now, five contestants, Sreeja Dammu, Kalyan, Manish Maryada, Priya Shetty and Divya Nikitha have stepped into the Bigg Boss house, while speculation continues over whether the sixth finalist will eventually join them. Until the show addresses the confusion, fans are left with one big question: was it meant to be five, or was the original plan for six?