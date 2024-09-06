Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Shekar Basha's Poor Jokes

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Shekar Basha's Lame Puns

Shekar Basha, the king of cringe-worthy jokes, was at it again in today's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. His fellow housemates have grown accustomed to his lame and cheesy jokes, but that didn't make them any more bearable.

The latest gem from Shekar Basha's joke treasury was his claim that microwaving a bun from a burger would transform it into gold. Nabeel, ever the curious one, sought answers from Nainika, but she wisely threw in the towel, refusing to engage with the absurdity.

Undeterred, Shekar Basha revealed his clever wordplay, "If you heat a bun, it becomes bungaram, Bangaram - gold!" The housemates groaned in unison, their faces contorted in a mix of frustration and amusement.

The housemates are left wondering if Shekar Basha will ever run out of these terrible jokes and test their patience any further. Will they ever find solace from his cheesy humor? Only time will tell.