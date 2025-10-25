Bigg Boss Fame Divya Suresh Responds to Hit-and-Run Allegations in Bengaluru

Bigg Boss 8 fame Divya Suresh, who has found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, broke her silence. The popular Kannada television actress has been linked to a hit-and-run case that occurred in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, earlier this month.

According to reports, the incident took place in the early hours of October 4, when a black car allegedly hit three people riding on a two-wheeler. The traffic police have now identified Divya Suresh as the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident. One of the victims reportedly suffered a fractured leg due to the collision.

Following weeks of investigation and growing speculation, Divya Suresh finally broke her silence on October 24, responding to the allegations through social media. Sharing a screenshot of the CCTV footage that was circulated on YouTube, she strongly defended herself, claiming that the biker was at fault.

In her comment, which was quoted by some media reports, Divya stated:

“The mistake was the biker’s. There were three people riding on the bike, and none of them were wearing helmets. The car driver was taking a left turn when the biker came on his own and collided with the car. Now, blaming the person in the car is utter foolishness. Please check the video or get your eyes checked. Just because someone is an actor doesn’t mean you can falsely accuse them without reason.”

Divya further added another note on social media, expressing gratitude to those who supported her, saying, “Thanks to the noble souls who commented. Truth alone triumphs.”

The Bengaluru traffic police have seized the car and are continuing their probe into the case. Meanwhile, Divya Suresh’s clarification has sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with some extending support and others demanding a thorough investigation to establish the truth behind the incident.

Weeks after a late-night hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru, the city traffic police on Friday identified ex Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh as the alleged driver of the car involved in the accident that left three people injured. The accident took place near Nithya… pic.twitter.com/ucoigQ6FWn — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 24, 2025

More Details

According to reports, the accident took place in the early hours of October 4 in Bengaluru. The vehicle involved in the incident belonged to Kannada actress Divya Suresh, who was allegedly driving it at the time.

The victims — Kiran G (25) and his cousins Anusha (24) and Anitha (33) — were riding a motorcycle when they were struck by a speeding black car driven by a woman who fled the scene immediately after the crash. While Kiran and Anusha sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation, Anitha suffered a fractured leg and was admitted to BGS Hospital, where she later underwent surgery.

Following a complaint filed by Kiran, police registered a case on October 7 under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public way) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. CCTV footage from the area confirmed that the car was owned by Divya Suresh, and she was allegedly behind the wheel.

A senior police official stated that the investigation is ongoing to determine the full details of the incident.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Divya Suresh has been linked to a road mishap. Nearly three years ago, she had announced a break from social media after sustaining injuries in a previous accident.