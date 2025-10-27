Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Ramya Moksha's Elimination Reason and Pay Details

Fitness influencer Ramya Moksha, who earlier gained attention through her family’s popular pickle business, entered Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant and quickly made headlines for her bold personality and outspoken nature. However, despite her confident entry, Ramya’s journey inside the house was short-lived. After just two weeks, she was eliminated last Sunday.

Here’s a look at the key reasons behind her exit from Bigg Boss.

1. No Strong Game Strategy

From the beginning, Ramya maintained that she didn’t enter the Bigg Boss house to build emotional bonds or fake relationships. While that approach may seem genuine, it actually worked against her. In Bigg Boss, alliances often decide survival — and Ramya’s decision to stay aloof cost her valuable support. Meanwhile, contestant Sanjana was saved because of her bond with Immanuel, whose fans transferred their votes to her. Ramya, on the other hand, stood isolated.

2. Aggressive Behavior Backfired

Ramya entered the house with an intent to shake things up but ended up crossing the line on multiple occasions. Her verbal spats with Thanuja and Kalyan were seen as unnecessarily harsh. Statements like “I’ll push Kalyan down and step over him” drew sharp criticism from viewers. Even though she nominated Thanuja citing strong reasons, her tone and choice of words came across as disrespectful. The incident where she wrote “Go play somewhere else” on a tissue paper and handed it to Thanuja was viewed as immature and arrogant.

3. Focused More on Rivalries Than the Game

Ramya’s biggest mistake was making Thanuja her prime target. Instead of strengthening her own game, she spent most of her energy confronting and criticizing Thanuja and Kalyan. Host Nagarjuna even warned her about her behavior, but Ramya’s indifferent attitude only made things worse. Her confrontational nature, coupled with an air of superiority during interactions — even with guest Hyper Aadi — amplified the negativity around her.

4. Negativity Outside the House

Before entering Bigg Boss, Ramya had already faced significant trolling on social media due to her glamorous fitness videos. The negativity followed her into the show, and her aggressive behavior inside the house only reinforced the negative image. Many viewers who initially followed her out of curiosity eventually turned against her.

5. Lack of Screen Presence Beyond Nominations

Apart from being involved in conflicts, Ramya failed to stand out in tasks or group activities. Contestants who show versatility — emotional connect, humor, teamwork — tend to survive longer. Ramya’s limited presence beyond fights made her appear one-dimensional, which affected her vote count.

6. The Paycheck

According to reports, Ramya Moksha was paid between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh per week. With her two-week stay, her total remuneration is estimated at around ₹4 lakh.

Final Verdict

Ramya Moksha’s elimination wasn’t sudden — it was the result of a series of poor strategic choices and an attitude that alienated both housemates and audiences. Her attempt to play the “bold and straightforward” card turned into a display of arrogance, costing her the game. In the Bigg Boss house, strategy and relationships matter as much as confidence — a lesson Ramya learned the hard way.