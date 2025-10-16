Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Ayesha Zeenath’s Ex-Boyfriend Levels Cheating Allegations

Bigg Boss Telugu 9’s wildcard entrant Ayesha is making waves in the house — but it’s her off-screen life that’s now grabbing headlines. The Kerala-born actress, whose full name is Ayesha Zeenath, became popular through Tamil serials, especially Sathya (2019), which later led to Sathya 2. Her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil 6 also turned heads, where she lasted over 60 days and was known for her fiery attitude. In Telugu, she impressed audiences with serials like Savitramma Gari Abbayi and Oorvashivo Rakshasivo.

Two Engagements, Three Heartbreaks

Ayesha has faced heartbreak not once, but multiple times. Her first relationship was with Haran Reddy, a fashion photographer from the film industry. The duo collaborated on several projects, but Ayesha ended things after discovering his alleged involvement with another woman. She even spoke about the breakup during her Tamil Bigg Boss journey.

Later, in 2023, she got engaged to Yogesh (Yogi), but that relationship too ended before marriage. Ayesha has repeatedly stated that she values honesty above all and prefers to stay focused on her career rather than love. “Unreal love isn’t for me,” she once said, asserting that she’s now clear about her priorities.

Ex-Boyfriend’s Shocking Claims

While Ayesha has stayed silent on her personal controversies, her former boyfriend Dev made sensational claims during her Bigg Boss Tamil stint. He alleged that Ayesha dumped him after gaining fame in the industry and humiliated him when he approached her family for marriage. Dev further accused her of being involved with two others after their breakup.

Ayesha has not responded to these allegations, but her love life continues to stir buzz both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. If reports are to be believed, the actress has endured three failed relationships — yet she remains undeterred, channeling her energy into her acting career and reality TV journey.