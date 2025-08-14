Armaan Malik Marriage Controversy: Popular YouTuber Has Four Wives?

A Patiala district court has summoned YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik along with his two wives – Payal and Kritika Malik.

According to reports, the court recently issued notices to the trio, directing them to appear on September 2.

The summons followed a petition filed by Davinder Rajput, who accused Malik of violating the Hindu Marriage Act, alleging that the YouTuber has four wives.

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, a practicing Hindu is permitted only one marriage at a time.

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011, and the couple has a son, Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Payal’s best friend Kritika without legally ending his first marriage.

The three came into the spotlight after appearing in Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024. Payal was the first to be eliminated, Armaan exited during the finale week, and Kritika went on to become one of the finalists.

Following their appearance on the controversial reality show, the trio faced intense backlash. Soon after, Payal announced her decision to divorce Armaan.

“I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay, but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for this reason. He can stay with Kritika while I take care of the kids,” she said in one of her vlogs.

Shortly afterward, however, Payal appeared to change her mind, declaring in another vlog that she would not divorce her husband.

She stated she would “rather die than separate from Armaan.”

“I am back with some positivity. Things will be fine soon. Your love and support will be with us. Eventually, the negativity will stop. When people see our happy family, things will improve. I am sure of it. Even in the past, things weren’t good, but they got better. This time too, everything will be fine. I know you won’t stop loving us. I can gather this courage only because of your support,” Payal said.