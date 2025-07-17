All About Megan Kerrigan Byron, Wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Amid Coldplay Kiss Cam Buzz

Megan Kerrigan Byron is the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and a respected educator based in New York. The couple shares two children and has maintained a relatively private family life—until recently, when a viral video from a Coldplay concert thrust them into the spotlight.

Megan currently serves as the Associate Director of Lower School & The Hope Graham Program Admission at Bancroft School. While not much public information is available about her, her Facebook profile features family-centric content, particularly heartwarming moments with her children.

In light of the viral "Kiss Cam" video from a Coldplay concert in Boston, social media users have been leaving messages of support for Megan on her recent posts. The clip shows a man, now speculated by some online to be Andy Byron, in a seemingly intimate moment with a woman—reportedly named Kristin Cabot—before quickly recoiling when the camera zooms in, creating an awkward yet viral moment. Even Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented humorously on the situation during the concert.

At this point, there has been no official statement from Andy Byron or his wife, and the online chatter remains speculative. Until confirmed otherwise, the details surrounding the viral incident should be treated as unverified.