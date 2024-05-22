After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh to Play M.S. Subbulakshmi?

After her acclaimed performance as Savitri in the biopic 'Mahanati', actress Keerthy Suresh is likely to embody another legendary figure on the big screen – iconic Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi. Preparations are underway to bring Subbulakshmi's life story to the silver screen, though details about the production company, director, and other aspects remain undisclosed.

Born into a middle-class family in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, M.S. Subbulakshmi faced numerous challenges in her childhood. However, her devotional songs captivated audiences across India, earning her a massive fan base in the Telugu states and nationwide recognition as a cultural icon.

While Keerthy Suresh is the frontrunner to essay the role of Subbulakshmi, other leading actresses like Nayanthara and Trisha may be considered if she opts out of the project.

Currently, Keerthy Suresh is lending her voice to the character Bujji in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Prabhas in the lead role.