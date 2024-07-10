Actress Urvashi Rautela Injured on Sets of NBK109!

Jul 10, 2024, 09:58 IST
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is set to play a key role in Balakrishna's upcoming film. The makers have not yet announced the title.

While filming on the sets, Urvashi Rautela was injured and rushed to a private hospital. She is currently recovering. The injury occurred during the shooting of an action scene.

Directed by Bobby, the film also stars Chandini Chowdary in a key role. SS Thaman composes the music, and it is produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The film is expected to hit theaters by the end of this year.

