Actress Komalee Prasad Denies Rumours

Actress Komalee Prasad has refuted ongoing media speculations stating that she is about quit acting to become a full-time doctor. Addressing the rumours, Komalee made it clear that there is absolutely no truth to such claims.

The speculation stemmed from her recent Instagram post where she was seen wearing a dentist’s apron, which led to assumptions in the media that she had resumed her medical practice full-time and is about to quit acting. However, Komalee immediately clarified that the post was misunderstood and that she remains fully committed to her acting career.

Taking to Instagram, Komalee wrote, "Hello everyone, hope it's a good day. I have seen that my recent post in an apron has been creating an 'UNEXPECTED MISUNDERSTANDING' that I have become a full-time doctor and that I am about to discontinue as an actor. A few articles and reels from well-noted media houses have come to my notice regarding the same and I want to clarify that there's 'NO TRUTH' in this."

"After a lot of sweat and blood, my career as an actor is going forward in the best way possible by Shiva's grace and I do not want any misleading information to spread which raises unnecessary concerns in me or my well-wishers, hence the clarification. Destiny, I believe, has put me on this path of chasing art and I will continue to give my best foot forward until the last," she further added.

Expressing gratitude to all her fans and well-wishers, Komalee wrote, "To all my well-wishers, THANK YOU for believing in me more than I do. I am carefully choosing my scripts and I'll make you all very proud with the new announcements soon. Om Namah Shivaya. Yours lovingly, Komalee Prasad."

On the work front, Komalee was recently seen in the superhit action thriller "HIT: The Third Case". She will next be seen in the soulful romantic drama "Sasivadane" and has a strong lineup of exciting projects in the pipeline.