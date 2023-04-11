Actress Anupama Parameshwaran turns DOP
Actress Anupama Parameshwaran, known for choosing varied roles in her career across all south languages, has added yet another feather to her hat by turning into a DOP with the short film, I Miss You, which is directed by Sankalp Gora. The short film can be watched on the Chai Bisket’s YouTube channel.
The actress’s cinematography stint is quite a successful one. The short film revolves around a young boy living in the US and his relationship with his parents.
The actress was last seen in Butterfly, a crime thriller that got her much praise from critics.