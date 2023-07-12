Aashika Bhatia's Wild Card Entry Confirmed In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Are you watching Bigg Boss OTT 2? Then, we have a piece of super interesting news in our store. Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers are planning two wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house.

Elvish Yadav is one of the confirmed contestants and she is all set to make a wild card entry in tonight's episode. Aashika Bhati will be the other contestant, who is also going to participate in the show. There is no official confirmation or word when Aashika Bhati would be joining the show.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is in the fourth week, the show would get end in the second week of August.

