10 Years of Baahubali: The Film That Changed Indian Cinema Forever

It’s been exactly 10 years since Baahubali: The Beginning hit theatres on July 10, 2015 — a film that truly changed the landscape of Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali became a massive box office success and kickstarted the era of Pan-India films, where regional movies began reaching audiences across the country and even abroad.

The film turned Prabhas into a household name and a true Pan-India superstar. It also catapulted Rajamouli onto the global stage, thanks to the film’s massive scale and universal appeal. The iconic question — “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” — became a pop culture moment that gripped the nation.

Let’s take a look back at some amazing facts and trivia from this milestone movie.

Casting & Performances

Baahubali starred Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Ramya Krishna as Shivagami, and Satyaraj as Kattappa.

In the early stages, the team considered Jason Momoa (of Aquaman fame) for Bhallaladeva, Sridevi for Shivagami, and Sanjay Dutt for Kattappa.

Eventually, the final cast — including Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, and Nasser — delivered unforgettable performances that left a lasting impact.

Prabhas’ Dedication

At the peak of his career, Prabhas dedicated five years exclusively to Baahubali, refusing other film offers. He believed in Rajamouli’s vision and wanted to give it his all.

For the role of Baahubali, he gained weight up to 105 kg, and later slimmed down to 85 kg for the younger character, Shivudu.

He even set up a gym worth Rs. 1.5 crore at home to stay in shape.

Similarly, Rana Daggubati bulked up, gaining over 33 kilos for the role of the fierce Bhallaladeva.

Unique Elements & Innovations

The Kiliki language, spoken by the villain Kalakeya, was specially created by Tamil writer Madhan Karky. It had its own grammar and over 800 words — the first time a new language was created for an Indian film.

The majestic Mahishmati Kingdom set, built at Ramoji Film City, cost over Rs. 25 crores and spread across 20 acres. It’s now a major tourist attraction.

VFX & Production Scale

The film’s VFX work alone cost over Rs. 85 crores, involving 800+ artists from 15 studios.

Production designer Sabu Cyril and his team designed 20,000 custom-made weapons, including swords, shields, and bows.

In total, Baahubali: The Beginning cost around Rs. 200 crores to make — a staggering budget at the time. It eventually earned over Rs. 650 crores, becoming India’s second-highest grossing film back then.

Initial Response & Nationwide Craze

Interestingly, the film received mixed to negative reviews on Day 1 in the Telugu states.

However, the film was a huge hit in North India right from the start, and word-of-mouth quickly turned things around. Soon, Baahubali became a massive success in every language it was released in.

The cliffhanger ending — “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” — left audiences stunned and curious, becoming one of the top 10 Google searches in India in 2015.

International Recognition & Records

Baahubali became the first non-English film to be screened at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

A poster of the film in Kerala, spanning over 50,000 square feet, entered the Guinness World Records.

The film won 14 Nandi Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Music.

At the 63rd National Film Awards, it bagged Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects, becoming the first Telugu film to win the top honour.

Global Reach

Besides being released in five Indian languages, Baahubali was also dubbed into English, Mandarin (Chinese) and Thai. For the international version, Rajamouli even trimmed 20 minutes to suit global audiences.

Baahubali: The Beginning wasn’t just a film — it was a cultural wave. A decade later, its impact is still felt in Indian cinema and beyond.