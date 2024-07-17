Eng vs WI: Trent Cricket Stadium to officially unveil ‘Stuart Broad End’ ahead of 2nd Test

Nottingham, July 17 (IANS) The ticketholders for Day One of the second Test match between England and West Indies here on Thursday will witness a special scene as the Trent Cricket Stadium will officially rename the Pavilion End in honour of Stuart Broad. Stuart Broad is Nottinghamshire's most successful bowler on the international stage. He will be joined by his father, club president, former Notts, and England opener Chris Broad on the occasion.

A plaque will be unveiled at the 'Stuart Broad End' before the start of the play, commemorating his successful career with Notts and England, which concluded last summer.

"I'm delighted that the Nottinghamshire Committee decided that Stuart should be remembered in this way. To have an end named after him is a complete delight. It was quite surreal, the first time I visited Trent Bridge this year, to hear the announcement that the bowler was bowling from the Stuart Broad End. I took a picture of the scoreboard and sent it to Stuart, and he was a little bit emotional seeing his name up there. I'm so proud and privileged to see him being given that honour,” said Chris in a statement on Trent Cricket Stadium’s website.

Stuart has been one of the best bowlers in England's cricket history. He wore the Three Lions’ emblem for 167 Test matches and scalped 604 wickets in the process whilst garnering 20 five-wicket hauls.

The 38-year-old played his final match for England in July 2023 against Australia.

