Empowering women, empowering India: Nadda highlights transformative initiatives on 11 years of ‘Sashakt Nari’

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J.P. Nadda, on Sunday emphasised the role of key government initiatives in transforming the lives of women across India, marking "11 years of Sashakt Nari" -- a sustained efforts toward women's empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Initiatives such as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Drone Didi, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with its focus on toilet construction, Mahila Shakti Kendras, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao have empowered our sisters and opened countless new opportunities," the Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

He added that these schemes have placed women's aspirations at the heart of policymaking and governance.

"Over the past 11 years, women have played an active role in every sector -- from healthcare and education to innovation and national defence," the Union Minister stated.

"PM Modi’s vision has ensured that women are not only included in the development journey but are leading it," he added.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, for instance, aims to increase women’s participation in politics, while the Ujjwala Yojana has improved health and dignity for millions of rural women by providing clean cooking fuel.

The innovative Drone Didi scheme is helping rural women learn drone operation for agricultural and logistical tasks, expanding both income and skill opportunities.

Cleanliness and sanitation saw a significant boost through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, with an emphasis on toilet construction in homes and public spaces, bringing safety and dignity to women.

Meanwhile, Mahila Shakti Kendras are offering support, training, and guidance to women at the grassroots, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao continues to advocate for the rights and education of the girl child.

As India celebrates #11YearsOfSashaktNari, Minister Nadda called on citizens to continue building a society where women feel secure, valued, and empowered to achieve their dreams.

