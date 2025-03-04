Empowered women reflect on change: Insights ahead of International Women's Day

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) As the world prepares to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, influential women leaders and activists have shared their thoughts on the progress women have made and the changes that still need to happen. From education and empowerment to policy-making, these voices are calling for action, unity, and continued progress.

Addressing the media, former IPS officer and the first woman to serve as the Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, highlighted the stark contrast between two groups of women in India.

"Right now, the women of our country are divided into two groups," Bedi said.

"One group has access to opportunities - whether through government schemes, family support, or education. To them, I say, make the most of these opportunities. The second group is still waiting for these opportunities to be realised or properly understood."

Her words underscored the need for greater awareness and access to resources for women who are not yet fully able to seize the opportunities available to them.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani also weighed in, offering heartfelt wishes to women and acknowledging the crucial role of men in supporting women's empowerment. "On the occasion of International Women's Day, I send my best wishes to all women, daughters, and especially to those men who contribute to the economic empowerment and social respect of women," she said, emphasising the importance of collective effort.

Lok Sabha's former Additional Secretary Kalpana Sharma made a compelling case for greater involvement of women in decision-making roles.

"We have entered a new era, and we are in a new India," she said.

"I urge that more and more women participate in policy-making and decision-making processes, ensuring their voices are heard where it matters most."

Joint Director at BRICS Ankita Sachdev took a bold stance, asserting that women are already empowered.

"I believe all women are already empowered. We don't need any further empowerment that society keeps discussing—it is already within us," she remarked, challenging the narrative of constant external validation.

West Delhi District Magistrate Kinny Singh expressed her optimism for the future, saying: "This is a day that reminds us that we are in the era of women empowerment. Women are no longer confined to just their homes; they are setting new milestones in every field."

Finally, W20 Australia delegation chief Chiou See Anderson shared a thought-provoking perspective. "International Women's Day has become synonymous with celebrating women's achievements. But I wish for a day when we stop highlighting individual successes and focus on how to improve the lives of all women. That would be the best celebration for me."

As these voices reflect on the current state of women’s empowerment, one thing is clear: while there is much to celebrate, there is also much work still to be done. International Women's Day is not just a celebration, but a call to continue the fight for equality and inclusion.

