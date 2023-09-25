Employee commits suicide in BJP MLA’s flat in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) An employee in the media cell of a BJP MLA was found hanging in the early hours of Monday in the flat of the MLA in Hazratganj area here.

The body was found hanging in flat no 804, allotted to BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla.

Hazratganj Inspector Pramod Kumar Pandey said that before committing suicide, the deceased Shrestha Tiwari called an acquaintance and told him that he was going to commit suicide.

The person whom he had called, informed the police control room. After this the police team was sent to flat number 804. The door was locked from inside. When the police broke in and entered, Shrestha was found hanging. The police have seized his mobile phone.

The reason for suicide has not been known yet. Police have started the investigation.

The 24-year-old Shrestha Tiwari, resident of Barabanki Haidergarh, used to work in the media cell of BJP MLA. He was alone in the flat on Sunday night.

According to the Inspector, no suicide notehas been recovered yet. The relatives of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

