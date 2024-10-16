Eminent personalities statues to be installed across Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (AINS) In a significant development, the Odisha government has decided to install statues of eminent personalities in various places across the state.

As per reports, the decision for the construction and installation of these statues has been formally taken by the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Department of Odisha.

“A meeting chaired by Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj was held to discuss the proposals received from various public representatives, distinguished individuals and district administrations. After detailed deliberations, a list was prepared for the construction and installation of the statues of these personalities in different parts of the state,” informed a statement issued by the Culture dept on Wednesday.

The department further revealed that the statue of legendary devotional singer, Bhajan Samrat Bhikari Bal will be installed in Kendrapara district. Similarly, the government will install popular freedom fighter Dharmasingh Mandhata Majhi’s statue in Balangir, woman poet Kuntala Kumari Sabat and poet Shekhar Chintamani Mohanty’s statue in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the statue of one of the most celebrated poets of medieval Odisha Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja will be erected in Berhampur of Ganjam district. The sculptures of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be constructed in Sambalpur and Cuttack.

Veer Surendra Sai, one of the greatest freedom fighters from Odisha, the statue will be built in Sambalpur.

The government has also decided to construct the famous Buddhist scholar Diganaga’s statue in the Delang area of Puri district, Gangadhar Meher’s in Bargarh, Fakir Mohan Senapati and BaghaJatin’s statue in Balasore and Bajirao’s in Bhuban area of Dhenkanal district.

As per the plan, the statues of Hindu monk and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati, who was brutally murdered in 2008, and the first Odia Shankaracharya Shridhara Swami will also be installed soon.

“These great personalities have played a pivotal role in shaping our independence and identity. Through their writings, they have enriched the Odia language and literature, while also upholding the values of Odisha's culture and heritage. Their contributions, whether in the fight for independence or the preservation of language and culture, are invaluable and a source of perpetual respect. These personalities are an enduring inspiration for the youth,” said the culture minister.

He further added that the state government has thus prioritized the construction and installation of these statues in various places across Odisha, ensuring their legacy remains alive for future generations.

