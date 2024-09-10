Emdad ul Bari named new Chairman of B'desh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission

Dhaka, Sep 10 (IANS) Major General (Retd) Emdad Ul Bari has been appointed the new Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC), according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday.

The notice, issued under Sections 7(1) and 9(2) of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act, 2001, stated that Bari’s appointment is subject to his resignation from all other institutional and organisational roles, Bdnews24 reported.

The government has appointed him for a three-year term starting from the date of his joining, with additional terms and conditions to be finalised through an approved contract.

Bari’s appointment follows the resignation of former BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed on August 14. Ahmed's departure came amid significant reshuffles and transfers in high-level positions across various government agencies following a recent change in power.

The BRTC is an independent commission founded under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act, 2001. It is responsible for regulating all matters related to telecommunications.

The Chairman of the Commission enjoys the status of a judge in the Bangladesh High Court.

The BTRC started operating on 31 January, 2002, with a vision of facilitating affordable telecommunication services and increasing teledensity to at least 10 telephones per 100 inhabitants by 2010.

