Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat, Minakshi strike gold as India boxers finish with 12 medals

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 18 (IANS) Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and compatriot Minakshi clinched gold medals as the Indian contingent concluded their Elorda Cup 2024 campaign with 12 medals here on Saturday. Besides Nikhat and Minakshi’s gold medals, Indian boxers won two silver and eight bronze medals to better their last edition’s record of five medals in this event held annually in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Nikhat (52kg) continued her dominance in the ongoing prestigious tournament as she outclassed Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan with a unanimous 5-0 scoreline to add yet another gold medal to her coveted medal tally.

Minakshi started the day for India with a bang when she defeated Uzbekistan’s Rahmonova Saidahon 4-1 in the women’s 48kg final to give India their first gold medal of the competition.

Meanwhile, Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) suffered losses to end their campaigns with silver medals.

Anamika fought valiantly but conceded a 1-4 loss against reigning world and Asian champion China’s Wu Yu while Manisha faced a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan's Viktoriya Grafeeva.

Medallists:

Gold: Minakshi (48kg) and Nikhat Zareen (52kg)

Silver: Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg)

Bronze:

Men: Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg);

Women: Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.