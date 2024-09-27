'Elements of frustration and anger but no regrets': Graham Potter reflects on tenure as Chelsea head coach

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Graham Potter was one of the number of managers that Chelsea Football Club have gone through in the past few years. The Englishman joined the Blues after a successful stint at Brighton in September 2022, replacing Thomas Tuchel. The club won only 12 matches during his tenure and endured 11 losses before he was sacked in April 2023.

Potter has now spoken out on his time with the Stamford Bridge-based club and claimed that despite ‘elements of frustration, anger and maybe bitterness’ he holds no regrets.

"I worked really, really hard to get that type of opportunity. It was about choosing the right opportunity (after the job at Brighton). And I didn’t choose the wrong one, it just didn’t work out. I don’t have any regrets over doing it, but, at the same time, when anybody loses their job, there’s an element of frustration, anger, and maybe bitterness at some point," Potter told the Telegraph.

The club spent 300 million pounds in the winter transfer window, following which the side’s performances still did not improve.

"If you spend 300m pounds, the pressure on the team goes up. If I’d have spent it on Harry Kane and Declan Rice, then fair enough, but at the time that was the decision," he added.

It's been close to one and a half years since Potter left Chelsea and despite offers from clubs like Ajax and the option of a second stint at Brighton opening up, he believed those were not the right jobs for him and is waiting for the correct chance.

"I’ve felt ready to return for a little while.It still has to be the right thing, but I’m excited for it. I’m excited to hear what the opportunities are and I’ll take each one and judge it on its merits. It wasn’t so long ago that Eddie Howe left Bournemouth after they had been relegated, he took 18 months out and now he’s at Newcastle doing brilliant things. If you look at Unai Emery, how he was received after leaving Arsenal and look at what he’s doing now.

"This is the job, the challenge of football. I see it (Chelsea) as an unbelievable experience that I’ve had, it didn’t go as well as I’d have liked. I have to take responsibility for that, but I think I’m better for it and I’ll be a better coach, for sure," said Potter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.