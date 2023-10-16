Elderly woman found murdered in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) A 90-year-old woman was found murdered in Lucknow's Triveni Nagar, police said.

The victim was identified as Shail Kumari.

According to police, she was murdered after being hit on the head with a blunt object and her throat slit with a knife.

A neighbour spotted her in an injured state and informed the police.

When the police reached the scene on Sunday, they found her dead.

A forensic team was called in and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, said Qasim Abidi, DCP (North).

The elderly woman used to live alone in the house, which belonged to her younger son Mukesh Chandra Sharma ,62.

Mukesh lived separately with his family in Jankipuram. He had retired from FSL Agra.

Nagesh Kumar Upadhyay, SHO, Aliganj said that an FIR had been registered on a complaint by a family member.

Rejecting the case as robbery, the DCP said that prima facie it did not look like any theft or robbery had taken place, as the house did not have any expensive items, and everything was intact.

The motive behind the crime was yet to be ascertained.

"The crime team is collecting details and the case will be solved soon," the DCP said.

