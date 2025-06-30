Eknath Shinde re-elected as Shiv Sena chief leader, says party won't compromise on Marathi language

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was re-elected as the chief leader of Shiv Sena at the national executive meeting held here on Monday.

However, several members of the executive urged Deputy CM Shinde to become the national party president or the Paksha Pramukh. He assured them that he would take a call on this later. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Shinde for his re-election as the Shiv Sena chief leader.

Shiv Sena sources said that the executive passed four resolutions, comprising one on Operation Sindoor, in which the party hailed the role played by the armed forces and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet. The party also congratulated the Centre for its announcement to hold caste based census.

Against the backdrop of controversy over the introduction of Hindi as the third language along with Marathi and English from grade one, the Shiv Sena national executive unanimously passed the resolution expressing party’s commitment to the Marathi language and the Marathi Manoos, making it clear that there will be no compromise on these issues.

The executive also passed a resolution congratulating party MPs Shrikant Shinde and Milind Deora for their role in the Operation Sindoor outreach programme.

Further, sources said that the executive also gave clearance for holding organisational elections and the establishment of a five-member trust to maintain the ownership of Shiv Sena’s central shakhas (units) in various districts.

Meanwhile, Shinde in his speech said that the post is not important, but recognition as an activist and beloved brother is much bigger for him.

“I will not tolerate the stifling of Marathi. We will do whatever it takes to save the Marathi people. We keep our word, so the Marathi people are with us. We are trying to bring back Marathi people who have left Mumbai. The decision to grant the Marathi language the Classical status was made during the tenure of our government. We are building the World Marathi Literature Conference and Marathi Language Building,” he said.

He announced the party would not tolerate any compromise on the Marathi language.

Shinde asked his party legislators and ministers to speak less and focus on their work. “The less we talk and the more work we do, is better for the party. Don't expose yourself while targeting the opponents. Your wrong words will put the party in trouble. Don't waste the great success you have achieved by saying the wrong things. Don't do anything that will disrupt discipline. The work done by you all should be breaking news. Listen more, talk less,” he added.

