Eight-year-old raped, admitted in critical condition in UP

Mathura, Sep 26 (IANS) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, said officials on Tuesday, adding that she was in a critical condition.

The girl was found in a semi-conscious state at a park near her house on Monday evening and was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition.

Later, she was referred to a higher medical centre in Agra due to excessive bleeding from her private parts and severe abdominal pain, the police said.

The girl told her father that the accused lured her with a chocolate and took her along with him. On the basis of a complaint filed by her father, a farmer, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376AB (rape with a woman less than 12 years of age) and the POCSO Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Singh said, “Medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape. Three police teams have been constituted to identify the accused. CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned.”

