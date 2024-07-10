Eight missing in Myanmar ferry accident

Yangon, July 10 (IANS) Eight people, including three students, are missing after a ferry carrying 16 passengers capsized in a river in Yangon, Myanmar, an official from a rescue organisation told Xinhua on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 8.10 a.m. local time on Wednesday when the ferry collided with a parked ship, causing it to overturn, the official said, reports Xinhua news agency.

Eight people have been rescued, while the other eight are still missing, the official said.

Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the missing individuals, he added.

Investigations are underway. Further details are awaited.

