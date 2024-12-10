Eight dead in traffic accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Dec 10 (IANS) Eight people were killed and five others injured on Tuesday after a sport utility vehicle veered off the highway in Rautahat district of Nepal.

The vehicle, with 13 people onboard, was carrying pilgrims home after visiting a temple in Bara district.

"Our preliminary study shows the driver lost control due to overspeeding, causing the car to veer off the highway," said Ram Kumar Mahato, the information officer at Rautahat district police, Xinhua news agency reported.

He told Xinhua that one of the injured was in serious condition and all the victims were from the same village in the Siraha district.

Hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic accidents each year in mountainous Nepal.

