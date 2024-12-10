Ecuadorian President receives national plan to combat corruption

Quito, Dec 10 (IANS) Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa reaffirmed his commitment to fight corruption as he received the 2024-2028 national plan for public integrity and the fight against corruption.

The plan, presented at Quito's Simon Bolivar Andean University, was developed over a year with input from civil society and academia, alongside technical support from Germany.

"This plan is not an empty promise but a genuine commitment to decisively tackle corruption," said Noboa, adding that corruption has undermined institutions, drained resources, and eroded public trust, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ecuador's Comptroller General Mauricio Torres said the fight against corruption should be a state priority, calling corruption a complex economic, social, and political challenge.

Ecuador ranked 115th out of 180 nations in Transparency International's 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

