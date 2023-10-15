Eight dead in road accident in TN's Tiruvannamalai

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Eight people lost their lives in a road accident at Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, said police.

The accident occurred at Ananthur bypass road near Tiruvannamalai Chungam.

The victims, who were in a car and travelling to Bengaluru, met with a head on collision with a truck coming in the opposite direction and traveling to Tiruvannamalai.

The deceased include four men, two children and two women.

The dead include the driver of the car and seven people of a family. The local police at Tiruvannamalai have registered a case.

The driver of the truck that hit the car fled from the scene of the accident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed grief and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

