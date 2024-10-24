Eight B’desh nationals held in Tripura for illegally entering India

Agartala, Oct 24 (IANS) ) Amidst the Border Security Forces (BSF) put on high alert since the turmoil in Bangladesh began, infiltration from the neighbouring country into Tripura remained unabated as eight more Bangladeshi nationals including two women were arrested in Tripura on Thursday for illegal entry into India.

Two Indian touts were also arrested by the BSF to facilitate the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

Officials said that Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrested four Bangladeshi nationals including two women from the Agartala railway station before boarding a West Bengal-bound train.

GRP officials said that the intruders confessed that some more Bangladeshi citizens entered India along with them and they are now hiding elsewhere.

The GRP and other security personnel are conducting search operations to nab all the Bangladesh nationals.

The BSF troops have arrested four more Bangladeshi nationals from two separate places in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts.

Over the last three and a half months, around 420 Bangladeshi nationals and over 55 Rohingyas were arrested by the GRP, BSF and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various other places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.

Though the majority of the Bangladeshi citizens illegally entered Tripura and arrested by the security forces were Muslims, there were Hindus also among the detainees.

A BSF spokesman said that since the unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF has further stepped up domination and vigil along the 856 km India-Bangladesh border with Tripura and the hinterland of the northeastern state to prevent infiltration and other cross-border crimes.

The Rohingyas illegally entered India after fleeing their camps in Bangladesh’s Cox's Bazar where more than one million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar have been living since 2017.

Both the Bangladeshi nationals and the Rohingyas told the Indian security officials that they illegally entered India in search of jobs and shelter.

