Egyptian, Italian FMs discuss efforts to push for Gaza ceasefire

Cairo, July 3 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani have discussed joint efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ease regional tensions, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During a phone call on Wednesday, Abdelatty briefed Tajani on Egypt's efforts, in coordination with Qatar and the United States, to resume the ceasefire, secure the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, and ensure the urgent delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the enclave, the statement added.

He also outlined Egypt's plan to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza once a ceasefire agreement is reached, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

In a press release issued by the Italian Foreign Ministry following the call, Tajani underscored Italy's support for the mediation efforts to end the conflict.

He stressed the urgent need to halt attacks against Palestinian civilians, free Israeli hostages, consolidate a ceasefire, and allow humanitarian and medical aid into Gaza, according to the Italian press release.

Tajani described a proposed 60-day initial ceasefire as "a decisive step" that should not be missed under any circumstances.

The Israeli military campaign in Gaza, launched in October 2023 following a deadly Hamas-led attack, has resulted in the deaths of more than 57,000 Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Hamas said on Wednesday that it is conducting consultations to discuss Gaza ceasefire proposals put forward by mediators.

The Palestinian militant group said in a statement that it is "acting with a high sense of responsibility" and holding consultations on the mediators' proposals to reach an agreement that ensures an end to Israeli aggression, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the delivery of urgent humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip.

"The mediators are making intensive efforts to bridge the gap between the parties, reach a framework agreement, and begin a new round of serious negotiations," it said.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire and urged Hamas to accept the deal.

This truce, supported by Washington, Cairo, and Doha, aims to halt the fighting and lay the groundwork for a lasting ceasefire.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal, because it will not get better -- it will only get worse," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Hamas and Israel have held several rounds of indirect negotiations over the past months, but no final ceasefire agreement has been reached. In previous talks, Hamas demanded a complete end to the war, while Israel insisted on a temporary ceasefire.

