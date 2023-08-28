Egyptian, Italian FMs discuss bilateral, regional issues

Cairo, Aug 28 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani discussed the bilateral and regional issues, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

During a phone conversation, Tajani listened to Shoukry's assessment of the developments in Niger and ways to solve the crisis through diplomatic means to preserve the security and stability of Niger and the region, the Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

They also touched on the situation in Libya, where Shoukry informed his Italian counterpart of Egypt's vision regarding developments in the political and security situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also reviewed ways to support the solutions that ensure the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya at the earliest opportunity.

In addition, the two top diplomats addressed common conditions and challenges in the Mediterranean region, including illegal immigration.

They also discussed ways to advance bilateral relations in the economic and investment fields and agreed to hold discussions on the sidelines of the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

