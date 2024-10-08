Egypt revives rail service in Sinai, ending 50-year hiatus

Cairo, Oct 7 (IANS) A 100-kilometre railway in Egypt's North Sinai began trial operations, restoring train service to the region for the first time in more than half a century.

The Al-Fardan-Bir al-Abd line, featuring newly renovated stations, marks the first phase of a broader project aimed at modernising and expanding rail connectivity across the Sinai Peninsula., reports Xinhua news agency.

The Egyptian Ministry of Transport and Industry announced plans to extend the line to approximately 500 kilometres, linking Al-Fardan to Taba.

"Operating this line will ease the movement of people and goods from Sinai to other governorates, foster the development of new urban communities and industrial zones, and support economic projects in North Sinai," said Egypt's Minister of Transport and Industry, Kamel al-Wazir, at the inauguration ceremony.

The resumption of rail service is viewed as a vital part of the government's strategy to spur development in Sinai, a region that has long struggled with marginalisation and security issues.

"This railway will connect cities, towns, and villages across North Sinai, providing a crucial boost to the region's development efforts," said Abdel-Hamid al-Akhrasy, a tribal leader from North Sinai, underscoring the line's potential impact on local communities.

Train services in Sinai were largely suspended following the 1973 Arab-Israeli war due to conflict and military operations in the area.

Egypt has been working to upgrade its transport infrastructure as part of a broader economic reform program.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.