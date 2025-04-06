Egypt rejects Israeli attempts to divide Palestinian territories: FM Badr Abdelatty

Cairo, April 6 (IANS) Egypt rejects Israeli attempts to undermine the unity of Palestinian territories by separating the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.

Abdelatty made the remarks during a meeting on Saturday in Cairo with a visiting delegation from the Palestinian Fatah movement, which was led by Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the Fatah Central Committee, according to an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement.

The discussions focused on recent developments amid the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, which the ministry statement described as a "dangerous Israeli escalation," Xinhua news agency reported.

The foreign minister outlined Egypt's efforts to restore a ceasefire and resume humanitarian aid flows into the besieged Gaza Strip, emphasising Cairo's support for the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's "complete rejection" of ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza and the West Bank, condemning what he termed Israel's "aggressive policy" and use of force in disregard of international humanitarian law.

He also stressed Egypt's opposition to any displacement of Palestinians from their land and mentioned an Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza's reconstruction.

Egypt continues to push for strengthened Palestinian unity under the PA, Abdelatty said, aiming for a permanent solution based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For its part, the Fatah delegation briefed Abdelatty on the efforts made by the movement to achieve internal Palestinian reconciliation, a step it viewed as vital toward establishing an independent Palestinian state, according to Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

The delegation also thanked Egypt for its coordinated efforts with all parties concerned to restore the Gaza ceasefire and end the suffering of the Palestinian people, WAFA reported.

Egypt, alongside Qatar and the US, has been mediating between Israel and Palestinian factions.

At least 1,309 Palestinians were killed and 3,184 others injured since Israel resumed strikes on March 18 across the Gaza Strip, local health authorities reported Saturday.

