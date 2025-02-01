Egypt, Iran reaffirm support for Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 1 (IANS) Egypt and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Lebanon across multiple sectors, pledging assistance for the country's recovery from the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

During a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty conveyed a message on Friday from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, underscoring Egypt's solidarity with Lebanon and its willingness to contribute to rebuilding Lebanon's key sectors, including electricity and gas, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a statement released by the Lebanese presidency, Abdelatty highlighted that Egyptian companies are prepared to participate in Lebanon's reconstruction. He also stressed Egypt's unwavering support for Lebanon's stability, the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and Israel's unconditional withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories.

He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting the Lebanese military and facilitating the return of displaced residents to their homes in Lebanon's southern area and western Bekaa region.

The Egyptian foreign minister assured Egypt remains actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to uphold Lebanon's sovereignty and ensure regional stability.

For his part, Aoun welcomed Egypt's continued support, stressing the importance of reactivating a joint Lebanese-Egyptian committee once the new Lebanese government is formed.

Aoun also reiterated Lebanon's insistence on Israel's withdrawal from occupied territories by the February 18 deadline under an extended truce deal between Israel and Hezbollah, rejecting any attempts to delay the process. He also called for Arab unity in addressing shared challenges.

During a separate visit to Beirut, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh also reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Lebanon across various sectors, including humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

Following a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, Jalalzadeh said, "We discussed with Lebanese officials the challenges faced by Syrian refugees who were forced to flee due to developments in their country. We have called for close and constructive cooperation to ensure they receive the necessary care and support."

Jalalzadeh reaffirmed Iran's unwavering support for Lebanon, noting, "Iran has consistently stood by Lebanon in all circumstances. We are also fully prepared to offer assistance in this humanitarian matter."

The Iranian official dismissed accusations that Iran was funneling funds to Hezbollah through Lebanon's main airport, adding, "Iranian nationals in Lebanon abide by all local laws and regulations."

